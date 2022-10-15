ITANAGAR: Chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Nipo Nabam has resigned from the post.

Nabam submitted his resignation to Arunachal Pradesh governor Brigadier (retired) BD Mishra on Friday.

Nabam’s resignation as APPSC chairman came amid severe pressure from organisations demanding his resignation following the recent paper leak incident.

Nipo Nabam resigned as the chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) “on moral grounds”.

Nabam said: “In the matter of the unpleasant APPSC fiasco perpetrated by an officer of the Arunachal Public Service Commission on the infamous paper leakage of the written examination (mains) for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil), I being the head of the Commission feel it prudent and rationale to put in my papers on moral ground.”

“I have put in my papers owning (to) moral responsibility for the omissions and commissions of the officer of the Commission, by instantly acting on the advice of the supreme and apex social council of the community, I belonged (to) – the Nyishi Elite Society (NES). I have specifically implored upon the governor to accept my resignation forthwith and deemed to have demitted my position as the Chairman of the State Public Service Commission,” Nabam said.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh government is mulling to introduce a special law to tackle paper leaks in APPSC.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu termed the recent incident of paper leak of assistant engineer (civil) exams conducted by the APPSC as a setback for aspirants.

The state of Arunachal Pradesh was recently rocked by a paper leak row during exams to recruit assistant engineers (civil).

The exams were conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).