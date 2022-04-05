Guwahati: The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, utilizing the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021, has issued orders for blocking twenty-two (22) YouTube-based news channels, three (3) Twitter accounts, and one (1) Facebook account, and one (1) news website.

The blocked YouTube channels cumulative viewership of over 260 crore and were allegedly used to spread fake news, and coordinated disinformation over social media on subjects sensitive from the perspective of national security, India’s foreign relations, and public order.

Action on Indian YouTube-based news channels

This is the first time action has been taken against the Indian YouTube-based news publishers since the notification of the IT Rules, 2021 in February last year. Through the recent blocking order, eighteen (18) Indian and four (4) Pakistan based YouTube news channels have been blocked.

Analysis of Content

A statement by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said that Multiple YouTube channels were used to post fake news on various subjects such as the Indian Armed Forces, Jammu and Kashmir, etc. The content ordered to be blocked also included certain anti-India content posted from multiple social media accounts operated in a coordinated manner from Pakistan.

“It was observed that a significant amount of false content published by these Indian YouTube-based channels related to the ongoing situation in Ukraine, and aimed at jeopardizing India’s foreign relations with other countries”, the statement added.

Modus Operandi

The blocked Indian YouTube channels were using templates and logos of certain TV news channels, including images of their news anchors to mislead the viewers to believe that the news was authentic.

“False thumbnails were used; and title and thumbnail of the videos were frequently altered to increase the virality of content on social media. In certain cases, it was also observed that systematic anti-India fake news was originating from Pakistan”, the statement futher read.

The I&B Ministry also said that with this action, since December 2021, the Ministry has issued directions for blocking of 78 YouTube-based news channels and several other social media accounts on grounds related to national security, sovereignty and integrity of India, public order, etc.

It added, “The Government of India remains committed to ensuring an authentic, trustworthy, and safe online news media environment, and thwarting any attempts at undermining India’s sovereignty and integrity, national security, foreign relations, and public order.”

Details of Social Media Accounts and Website Blocked

YouTube channels

Sl. No YouTube Channel Name Media Statistics Indian YouTube channels 1. ARP News Subscribers: Total Views: 4,40,68,652 2. AOP News Subscribers: NATotal Views: 74,04,673 3. LDC News Subscribers: 4,72,000Total Views:6,46,96,730 4. SarkariBabu Subscribers: 2,44,000Total Views: 4,40,14,435 5. SS ZONE Hindi Subscribers: N.ATotal Views:5,28,17,274 6. Smart News Subscribers: NATotal Views: 13,07,34,161 7. News23Hindi Subscribers: NATotal Views: 18,72,35,234 8. Online Khabar Subscribers: NATotal Views: 4,16,00,442 9. DP news Subscribers: NATotal Views: 11,99,224 10. PKB News Subscribers: NATotal Views: 2,97,71,721 11. KisanTak Subscribers: NATotal Views: 36,54,327 12. Borana News Subscribers: NATotal Views: 2,46,53,931 13. Sarkari News Update Subscribers: NA Total Views: 2,05,05,161 14. Bharat Mausam Subscribers: 2,95,000Total Views: 7,04,14,480 15. RJ ZONE 6 Subscribers: NATotal Views: 12,44,07,625 16. Exam Report Subscribers: NATotal Views: 3,43,72,553 17. Digi Gurukul Subscribers: NATotal Views: 10,95,22,595 18. ???????????? Subscribers: NATotal Views: 23,69,305 Pakistan based YouTube channels 19. DuniyaMeryAagy Subscribers: 4,28,000Total Views: 11,29,96,047 20. Ghulam NabiMadni Total Views: 37,90,109 21. HAQEEQAT TV Subscribers: 40,90,000Total Views: 1,46,84,10,797 22. HAQEEQAT TV 2.0 Subscribers: 3,03,000Total Views: 37,542,059

Website

Sl .No Website 1 Dunya Mere Aagy

Twitter accounts (All Pakistan based)

Sl .No Twitter Account No. of followers 1 Ghulam NabiMadni 5,553 2 DunyaMeryAagy 4,063 3 Haqeeqat TV 323,800

Facebook account

Sl .No Facebook Account No. of followers 1 DunyaMeryAagy 2,416