Guwahati: Another person attempted to commit suicide by jumping in the Brahmaputra from a ferry that was on its way to Kamalabari from Nimati Ghat.

The incident took place early in the morning.

The man had jumped off from the RPL Digaru boat that was on its way to Kamalabari from Nimati Ghat.

The man was, however, saved by the people in the boat.

Also Read: Assam Women’s University Varsity Week gets underway

He was identified as Saru Dutta a resident of Gormukh in Majuli.

After he was saved, the people informed the police that he tried to commit suicide.

The police then took him with them in order to prevent him from undertaking any more such actions.

Also Read: ‘Mysterious’ giant stone jars spotted in Assam

The man even tried to escape from the police but he was detained and sent for medical attention.

However, the reason behind his alleged suicide attempt is yet to be known.