Guwahati: The annual varsity week of Assam Women’s University (AWU) Spriha-22 kicked off at its campus field at Rowriah, Jorhat on Tuesday.

In his inaugural address, Assam Women’s University Registrar, Tapan Kumar Gohain welcomed the guests and gave a brief narration about the journey of AWU. He along with two student volunteers also lighted the Olympic fire.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Ajanta Borgohain Rajkonwar underlined the importance of annual students’ weeks in generating a positive and vibrant campus life.

Dr. Bidyut C Deka, Vice-Chancellor of Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat, in his address highlighted the need and relevance of sports and cultural activities in heightening creativity in studies and other academic activities.

He encouraged the students towards self-employment and entrepreneurship in a rapidly changing world.

Dr Kajal Saikia, Deputy Manager (HR) of Numaligarh Refinery Limited in his deliberation as the Guest of Honour spoke on challenges and opportunities for a young institution like Assam Women’s University in shaping up the upcoming educational scenario in the region while emphasizing the need for spriha (wish, enthusiasm) in our personal lives.

The highlight of the first day’s activities was the March Past event where all the fifteen departments of the university participated.

The top prize for March Past went to the Physiotherapy Department of the university. The varsity week of Assam Women’s University will come to an end on April 9.