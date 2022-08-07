Legendary Indian chess player – Viswanathan Anand has been elected as the deputy president of International Chess Federation (FIDE).

FIDE is the Chess’s world governing body.

Elections for the top posts of International Chess Federation (FIDE) were held at Chennai hotels omn Sunday.

JFive-time world champion Viswanathan Anand was nominated by incumbent president Arkady Vladimirovich Dvorkovich as part of his team to contest the elections.

Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand is the greatest Indian chess player of all time.

Anand was born on 11 December, 1969 at Mayiladuthurai in Tamil Nadu.

At the age of 15 he won the 1984 Asian Junior Championship for players under 20.

Viswanathan Anand was FIDE champion from 2000-2002 before claiming the reunited title in 2007.