BIRMINGHAM: Indian boxer Amit Panghal has won gold at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in England.

Boxer Amit Panghal won gold in the 48-51kg weight category by defeating England’s Kiaran Macdonald by 5-0.

Indian boxers are continuing their good run at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Earlier, boxer Nitu Ganghas also won gold in the women’s minimum weight category.

Meanwhile, the Indian women’s hockey team has managed to grab the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

The Indian women’s team beat New Zealand 2-1 in shootout to win the bronze medal after the match ended 1-1 in full time.

India captain and goalkeeper Savita Punia made three saves out of four in the shootout.

President Droupadi Murmu has congratulated the Indian women’s hockey team for winning bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

“Your spirited performance and teamwork have won the hearts of each Indian. You have made India proud. May you bring more laurels for India,” President Droupadi Murmu tweeted.