Guwahati: A social media threat has received in X has initiated for security being tightened by the Mumbai police at the Wankhede Stadium.

The first semi-finals of the much anticipated ICC 50-over World Cup 2023 match between India and New Zealand will take place at the stadium on Wednesday.

Mumbai Police received a threat message on X (formerly Twitter) that a nefarious incident would be executed at the venue during the match.

Mumbai Police said, “An unidentified person posted a threat message to Mumbai Police on X (formerly Twitter) that a nefarious incident would be executed during the India vs New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium today. Strict vigilance is being done in the area around the stadium and nearby areas. The person had tagged Mumbai Police on his post and shown gun, hand grenades and bullets in a photo.”

India has been the most dominant team in this World Cup having won all nine league matches to finish at the top of the points table.