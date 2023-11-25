Guwahati: India’s doubles badminton sensation, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty showcased another super-class performance to outwit the Chinese duo of He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu and storm into the men’s doubles final at the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament in Shenzhen on Saturday.

The former world No. 1 Indian pair, which had won its first BWF World Super 750 title at the French Open last year, notched up a 21-15 22-20 win over the newly-formed Chinese pair of He and Ren, which had a title-winning run last week at the Japan Masters.

The Indian duo will now face another Chinese pair in the summit clash, the winner of the other semifinal between Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi and second seeds Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang.

This calls for a Super Sunday tomorrow with all expectations riding high on the Indian pair claiming another title at the global arena.