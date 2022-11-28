MUMBAI: In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy in India, Maharashtra batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad scripted history by smashing seven sixes in an over.

Ruturaj Gaikwad amassed 43 runs in that single over by sending the ball seven times over the rope – enroute a well-compiled double century.

It was the penultimate over of the Maharashtra innings, which started with the scoreboard reading 272 for 5, and ended with Maharashtra on 315 for 5.

Credit: BCCI

Uttar Pradesh left-arm spinner Shiva Singh was in operation from around the wicket at the start of the over.

The first ball, a low full toss, was smoked over wide long-on. The second was in the arc, and was smashed straight down the ground.

The third was shorter, and Gaikwad swung it over the rope at deep square-leg. Shiva changed his line for the fourth ball and went outside off stump, but the length was perfect for Gaikwad to hit over long-off.

The fifth went roughly in the same direction, and was a no-ball to boot, and the free hit went over long-on.

That was the sixth six in five legal deliveries, and Gaikwad got to his double-century with that.

The last ball, Shiva finally going over the wicket, was again in the arc on middle stump, and went over deep midwicket again.

Gaikwad finished on 220 not out of 159 balls, with ten fours and 16 sixes.

The 220 not out became the 39th double-century in List A cricket, and the fifth-highest score by an Indian in the format.