Guwahati: One of the most prominent football agents, Mino Raiola died aged 54 after living with a serious illness since January.

He was the agent of players including Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland.

Doctors said that he was admitted to the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan.

Raiola was “fighting to survive”.

He died on Saturday afternoon and his family confirmed it.

No timeline or cause of his death was given.

“In infinite sorrow, we share the passing of the most caring and amazing football agent there ever was,” the statement read.

The statement added, “Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realised it.”

“Mino touched so many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. His presence will forever be missed. Mino’s mission of making football a better place for players will continue with the same passion”, it added.

Mino was one of the most powerful and high-earning football agents.

He was an Italy-born Dutch national.

His other clients have included Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Matthijs de Ligt and Mario Balotelli.