MMA mania in Arunachal: ATURTO 2.3 to take place on Dec 21

Itanagar: ATURTO 2.3, one of the most anticipated MMA events is all set to take place on December 21 in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

The event will take place at the Waii International Hotel in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

ATURTO 2.3 is expected to be an unforgettable event of fierce competition, featuring a stacked card with some of India’s top MMA talents.

For the first time, ATURTO is going PRO, inviting fighters from around the world to compete in the tournament.

The main event will witness a clash of titans as Punyajit Likharu, a rising star from India training at the prestigious UFC Performance Institute Shanghai, takes on KIM JUN SEOK, a seasoned fighter from Road FC in South Korea.

This highly anticipated bout is expected to thrill fans with its blend of skill, power, and strategic prowess.

The co-main event will feature a battle between two of India’s most promising fighters: Jeko Laishram, the undefeated ATURTO Flyweight Grand Prix Champion, and Weshi Sangno, a rising star making his professional debut.

This matchup promises to be a thrilling contest between two fighters with explosive striking and grappling abilities.

Other Exciting Matches are scheduled with Kishore (Karnataka) vs Diyo Rimo (Arunachal Pradesh), PMS (Mizoram) vs Nisham Waii (Arunachal Pradesh) and Anubhav Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) vs Nyke Singpho (Arunachal Pradesh).