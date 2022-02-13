Arjun Tendulkar, son of Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, has been bought by the Mumbai Indians at the auction for the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Arjun Tendulkar was bought by Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 30 lakh during the IPL auction 2022 on Sunday.

Notably, in 2021 also, Arjun Tendulkar was bought by the Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh.

However, in this year’s auction of IPL, Arjun Tendulkar attracted two bidders – Mumbai Indians ans Gujrat Titans.

Mumbai Indians had initially opened the bidding of Arjun Tendulkar for Rs 20 lakh, which was his base price.

However, the Gujarat Titans joined the bidding by offering a price of Rs 25 lakhs, which was eventually overpowered by MI’s final bidding of Rs 30 lakhs.

Meanwhile, India’s U-19 world cup-winning captain Yash Dhull was bought by the Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 50 lakh in the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Ishan Kishan has been the most expensive buy in the auction, having been roped in for a whopping Rs 15.25 crore by Mumbai Indians.