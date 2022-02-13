The Assam government has decided to withdraw all COVID-19 related curbs from February 15.

This has been informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma said: “All restrictions including night curfew, social-religious gatherings including other curbs shall stand withdrawn.”

Moreover, compulsory COVID-19 testing at airports, railway stations and hospitals shall also be withdrawn from February 15 (Tuesday).

“Government of Assam shall withdraw all COVID19 compulsory testing facilities at airports, railway stations and hospitals wef Feb 15,” tweeted Assam CM Himanta Biswa sarma.

The Assam chief minister further informed that a detailed notification stating withdrawal of all COVID-19 curbs will be released on Monday.

Notably, there has been a considerable improvement in Assam’s COVID-19 situation with only 79 cases being reported from the state on Sunday.