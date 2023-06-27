GUWAHATI: The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be the stage of a high-voltage clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan.

India will take on Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15 in a ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match.

This will be the eighth encounter between the two sides at a men’s cricket world cup.

India and Pakistan faced each other seven times previously – in 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015 and 2019.

The only time the two teams did not face off was in 2007.

Also read: ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Guwahati deprived of main fixtures, only warm-up matches to be played

The 2007 cricket world cup was a disastrous campaign for both teams as they crashed out of the tournament in the opening round.

India have won all of the previous seven encounters.

The last time these teams met in the 50-over World Cup was in 2019 at Old Trafford with India posting a massive 336/5 on the back of a fantastic 113-ball 140 by Rohit Sharma.

A smart bowling performance then helped restrict Pakistan to just 212/6 in a rain-marred match that India won by 89 runs (DLS method).

The most memorable of the matches between the two teams was perhaps the semi-final game of the 2011 world cup, where India beat Pakistan in Mohali.

Sachin Tendulkar starred for the hosts with 85 runs.