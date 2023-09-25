India has broken the world record in the 10-metre Air Rifle team event to win the first gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games 2023.

The Indian men’s 10-metre Air Rifle team comprised Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankkash Balasaheb Patil and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar.

The trio notched together a total of 1893.7 points – a new world record in the sport.

ROWING

On the other hand, the Indian team in the men’s four rowing final grabbed bronze medal.

They clocked a time of 6:10:81 to grab the third spot.