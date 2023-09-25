India ended the first official day of the Asian Games 2023 with five medals.

While India is yet to grab a gold medal at the Asian Games 2023, the five medals that it bagged on the first day of the event included three silver and two bronze.

The women’s 10m air rifle team, featuring Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh and Ramita grabbed India’s first medal at Hangzhou 2023, a silver in shooting.

Ramita doubled her medal tally by winning a bronze in the individual event.

The Indian women’s cricket team, meanwhile, advanced to the final and is assured at least a silver on their Asian Games debut.

The Indian men’s hockey team, meanwhile, made light work of Uzbekistan in the opener with a 16-0 victory.

The Sunil Chhetri-led Indian men’s football team scraped through to the Round of 16 after a 1-1 draw with Myanmar. The women, though, bowed out.

Two-time world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen ousted two-time Asian champion Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam in the women’s 50kg event on her Asian Games debut.

Preeti Pawar also stormed into the women’s 54kg quarter-finals after beating Jordan’s Silina Alhasanat via RSC.

The Indian men’s and women’s table tennis teams will return without a medal after defeats in the quarter-finals and pre-quarterfinals, respectively.

Men’s volleyball medal hopes also came to an end after losing to eight-time Asian Games champions Japan.

Sumit Nagal put on a commanding show in his tennis opener. (OLYMPICS)