Guwahati: The FIFA World Cup 2022 got off a rousing start on Sunday night after a glittering opening ceremony.

However, Indian fans were deprived of watching the inaugural match as the JioCinema, the official streaming partner of FIFA World Cup 2022 suffered glitches and buffering throughout the live.

Apart from Jio Cinema, here are some apps that you can use to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 live!

These apps are available on both Android and iOS platforms, ensuring that you can stream matches regardless of your smartphone manufacturer.

Tata Play:

Tata Play DTH subscribers can catch up with all the FIFA World Cup 2022 action through the Tata Play app available on Android and iOS. But, in order to do that, users must have the Sports 18 channel on their DTH connection. If it is there, head over to the Tata Play app, log in with your registered number, and scroll until you find the Sports 18 channel. Select it to stream FIFA World Cup 2022 live telecast on mobile phones.

SuperSport:

The SuperSport app is a relatively well-known app outside India. It has a working relationship with several of football’s governing bodies to broadcast their domestic matches as well. In fact, it’s one of the biggest sports broadcasters in all of Africa.

SuperSport’s reach extends to sub-Saharan Africa and provides some excellent content if you wish to watch matches of the African leagues and tournaments. Moreover, their streaming services are entirely free.

However, if you choose to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 matches through SuperSport, you’ll have to make use of the VPN (Virtual Private Network) services that are available in the country

Bet365

Bet365 is one of the most popular sports betting websites in the world. They provide excellent quality content and allow you to try your luck at the games as well.

Through Bet365, you’ll be able to place your bets on the winners of particular matches or the entire tournament. Of course, you’ll have to bear in mind that online betting on sports isn’t technically illegal under the Indian legal system. Moreover, there is a particular distinction between games of luck and games of skill.

So, Bet365 can provide you with double the usual entertainment, thanks to the full streaming of live football matches as well as the opportunity to earn a fair amount of money.

However, watching on Bet365 will not be completely free. To live stream the entire match, you’ll have to pay the service a certain amount. If you’re willing to spend some money to subscribe and try your luck at predicting this year’s winner, you can give Bet365 a shot!

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 live streaming on laptop/PC?

You can visit the JioCinema web page and click on the FIFA tab to stream all content of the football world cup 2022 online on PC/ laptop.