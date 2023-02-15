The Indian cricket team has become the number one ranked team in the world across all formats of the game – Test, ODI and T20I.

India rose to number one Test team in the world following its win in the first Test against Australia at Nagpur last week.

India became the top-ranked ODI team after beating New Zealand 3-0 last month, to go with their number one T20I ranking.

However, India will have to win the second Test match against Australia in Delhi, which starts on Friday, to stay on top of the rankings.

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, on Wednesday, jumped to the second spot in the ICC men’s test bowlers’ rankings following his eight-wicket haul at Nagpur.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who made a successful comeback after almost five months due to a knee injury, has moved up to the 16th position.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out of action since September last year, is placed fifth.

In the Test batting chart, India captain Rohit Sharma has been rewarded for his match-defining ton in Nagpur.

He gained two spots to be at number eight.

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who will be out of action for an indefinite period following his car accident, is the other Indian batter in top 10.

He is placed seventh.