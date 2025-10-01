Guwahati: Pakistan great Shahid Afridi has asked PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi to resign reiterating his stance in the wake of the Asia Cup disaster.

Afridi, added it is unrealistic to juggle the responsibilities of a leading cricket administrator while simultaneously serving as Pakistan’s Interior Minister, stressing that the sport requires full attention during a period of crisis.

Afridi has earlier in the past had lashed out at Naqvi.

Afridi had suggested Naqvi to treat the PCB chairman’s position as a full-time commitment. After the recent Asia Cup debacle, the former all-rounder has doubled down, criticising Naqvi for failing to address pressing issues within Pakistan cricket. Afridi, a T20 World Cup winner, went further, claiming that Naqvi lacks knowledge of the game and has surrounded himself with poor advisers.

“My request or advice to Naqvi Saheb is that these are two very important posts, and they are big jobs that need time,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Telecom Asia Sport.

In addition to his dual roles as PCB chairman and Interior Minister, Naqvi also serves as president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

“PCB is totally different from the Interior Ministry, so it must be kept separate. It would be a big decision and should be taken as soon as possible. Pakistan cricket needs special attention and time Naqvi cannot rely totally on advisers. These advisers are taking him nowhere and he himself says that he doesn’t know much about cricket. He needs to appoint good and competent advisers who know about the game,” Afridi added.