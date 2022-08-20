Asia Cup 2022 is all set to start on August 27 and will end on September 11. A total of 6 teams will be part of the Asia Cup 2022 this year.

In terms of the teams, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are the confirmed teams while one team from Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore, and UAE is expected to be the sixth team.

A qualifier for that will be held ahead of the tournament.

The Asia Cup 2022 will be held in UAE and Sri Lanka will host it. 13 matches will be played by the teams in total.

India is the defending champions of the tournament.

The Asia Cup 2022 Schedule

Date Match Details Venue Time (IST) Aug 27 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st Match, Group B Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Aug 28 India vs Pakistan, 2nd Match, Group A Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Aug 30 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd Match, Group B Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 7:30 PM Aug 31 India vs TBC, 4th Match, Group A Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Sep 1 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 5th Match, Group B Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Sep 2 Pakistan vs TBC, 6th Match, Group A Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 7:30 PM Sep 3 TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 1 (B1 v B2) Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 7:30 PM Sep 4 TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 2 (A1 v A2) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Sep 6 TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 3 (A1 v B1) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Sep 7 TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 4 (A2 v B2) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Sep 8 TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 5 (A1 v B2) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Sep 9 TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 6 (B1 v A2) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Sep 11 TBC vs TBC, Final Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM

India and Pakistan have already announced their squads.

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan.

Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar will be on standby.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are yet to announce their squads.

Although Sri Lanka will be hosting the tournament this year, due to the political crisis, the venue has been shifted to UAE.

The matches will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, and Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

The Asia Cup 2022 will be streamed live all over the world. The broadcasters are as follows:

India: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar will present the live streaming.

Pakistan: PTV and Ten Sports

Bangladesh: Gazi TV

Afghanistan: Ariana TV

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Sky Sports

South Africa: SuperSport network

USA: Willow TV

UK: Sky Sports

Middle East: OSN Sports Cricket

