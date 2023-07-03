The ODI World Cup 2023 is getting close as the grand event is set to start on October 5 with the 2019 finalists England and New Zealand clashing against each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the world cup approaching, fans are keeping a track of all the cricket news about the cricket carnival. All eyes will be on the players who are expected to have a big tournament individually.

In the game of cricket, every team needs some individual performances which help them to win a particular match. A batter’s hundred can help the team to achieve a big total or chase a target easily while a bowler’s fifer can help the team to restrict the opponent on a low score. On that note, we will take a look at 3 players to watch out for in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023.

1. Shubman Gill

The young Indian prodigy Shubman Gill is likely to be the first choice to open the innings with India captain Rohit Sharma in the upcoming ODI World Cup. The 23-year-old right-hander has played only 24 ODI matches and has already scored 1311 runs at an impressive average of 65.55 which included 5 half-centuries and 4 centuries. He also smashed a breathtaking double-hundred earlier this year against New Zealand.

2. Cameron Green

Australian young allrounder Cameron Green is already on the way to becoming one of the greatest all-rounders for Australia. Green has proved his ability in all 3 formats. However, talking about his ODI stats, the 24-year-old has played 15 matches so far and scored 302 runs at an outstanding average of 50.33 which included 1 half-century as well. Green has also performed well with the ball as in 15 ODI matches he has picked 11 wickets so far which included a fifer as well.

3. Naseem Shah

Pakistani speedster Naseem Shah is just 20 years old and has already become a familiar name in every household in the nation. Naseem has only 8 ODI matches so far but has already picked up 23 wickets with 2 fifers under his belt. Naseem has the ability to move the ball in the powerplay which helps to get some early breakthroughs, however, it’d be interesting to see how will he perform on the Indian pitches.