The 2023 Cricket World Cup is on the horizon and the 10 teams taking part in the event have begun ideating plans, so as to push through to clinch the coveted title. With 12 editions played previously, the World Cup is easily the sport’s biggest prize which every cricketer dreams to lift at the conclusion of the event. There have been quite a few bowlers and batters, who have been at the top of their game and produced impressive innings. Fans will be on the edge of their seats to follow the matches and stay up-to-date with the Cricket News for the mega ICC event. Speaking about the performances with the ball, there have certain bowlers who have landed blows in the form of deadly bouncers which has often times caused the rival batter to leave the field injured. On that note, we take a look at the top three most lethal bouncers in the history of the World Cup-

3. Malcolm Marshall’s fierce bouncer leaves Dilip Vengsarkar injured | 1983 WC

In the midst of India’s historic World Cup-winning campaign in 1983, ‘Kapil’s Devils’ went from being the underdogs, considering their performances, to attaining glory at the Lord’s against the West Indies. In one such encounter prior to the summit clash, during the group stage, team India endured a massive blow in the form of Dilip Vengsarkar’s injury.

It was Windies’ Malcolm Marshall, who landed an insane bouncer which hit Vengsarkar on his jaw during the contest. Writhing in pain, Vengsarkar was forced to leave the field which led to India’s loss in the crucial clash.

2. UAE’s Sultan Zarwani endures blow to the skull against Allan Donald | 1996 WC

In the 1996 World Cup, South Africa’s Allan Donald, regarded as ‘White Lightning’ produced one of the most brutal bouncers against UAE. Sultan Zarwani, who only donned the sunhat instead of the helmet, took a blow to his skull while being up against Donald. Zarwani took some time off to ease the pain before returning back to the crease against the Proteas.

1. Jofra Archer’s lethal bouncer knocks off Alex Carey’s helmet | 2019 WC

The 2019 World Cup too witnessed one such devastating bouncer during the match between arch-rivals Australia and England. After reducing Australia to 19/3, Jofra Archer seemed in menacing form with the ball, already having picked a wicket. While being up against Alex Carey, Archer’s brutal bouncer knocked off the former’s helmet. In the process, Carey was seen bleeding near his chin before the medical team assessed his injury.