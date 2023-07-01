The 2023 ODI World Cup will be hosted by India and the grand event is set to be entirely hosted by the nation for the first time. It is expected that the majority of the matches are likely to be high scoring as the Indian pitches mostly favour the batters. The tournament will kick off on October 5 while the Indian team will play their first match on October 8. The excitement for the World Cup is at its highest as fans are keeping a track if all the cricket news regarding the big event.

It won’t be wrong to say that the bowlers make the game of cricket more interesting. The aggression they show while bowling makes the game entertaining. There are some biggest rivalries in the game which have kept the fire alive in the players and the fans as well. On that note, we will take a look at 3 big matches in the upcoming ODI World Cup.

1. India vs Pakistan

India and Pakistan face off only in the major world events or in the Asia Cup and the wait for the clash makes it more exciting for the fans. This is one of the biggest rivalries in the history of Cricket. But when it comes to ODI World Cup, the Indian team have always defeated Pakistan and it’d be interesting to see whether they continue to keep the winning streak or Pakistan will do wonders this time. The exciting clash will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

2. Australia vs England

The rivalry between Australia and England has been legendary be it Ashes or any other international face-off. The fire inside the players to defeat the opponent makes the contest a treat to watch for all the viewers. Both will clash against each other on November 4 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and it is anticipated that the contest will be a high-scoring match considerin the small boundaries of the stadium.

3. India vs Australia

The Indian team will start their ODI World Cup campaign against the Australian team on October 8. Both teams are quite familiar with each other and they also know the weakness and strength of each other as well. The big clash will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and the pitch is likely to support the spinners. Both teams have players who are known to play the spinners brilliantly. However, it’d be interesting to see who will have the last laugh.