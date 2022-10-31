The Xiaomi 13 series is finally set for its debut by the end of 2022.

The 13 series would include the vanilla Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. As per reports, the phones will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is expected to feature a 6.7-inch E6 LTPO display with a 2K resolution.

The processor is also said to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM.

There might be an 8GB RAM option as well.

It could also get 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of onboard options.

A triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor might too be on board. Along with this a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens might be the primary deal on the phone.

Another feature that may be there is the 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is likely to run on Android 13-based MIUI 14 with a 4,800mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging support.

The phone is also expected to be 5G ready for the Indian market. The expected price is rumoured to be around Rs 66,999 to Rs 69,999.