Instant messaging app WhatsApp has now rolled out an exciting feature that will allow users to message themselves.

According to a WaBetaInfo report, this new feature of WhatsApp is available on iOS with 22.23.74 version of the app.

The self-messaging feature of WhatsApp is also available now for some of Android users.

To avail this feature, you must first update your WhatsApp applications.

After you open WhatsApp to message a person, you will be able to see your own name at the top of contacts list.

A different chat option ‘Message Yourself’ will come up when you open your own contact in WhatsApp.

This self-messaging feature also comes with end-to-end encryption and will be visible across all your linked devices.

Meanwhile, users who aren’t able to see the self-messaging feature of WhatsApp on their phones should wait for a few more days to avail it.

A self-messaging feature can really come in handy in urgent times in our busy lives and can save us from confusion and worries too.

Besides saving the link of an important website, the self-messaging feature of WhatsApp can also be used to save important or desirable videos and audios for ourselves.

It can also be used for jotting down schedules for some meetings, random ideas that cropped up in our head which might turn out useful later

Meanwhile, it can also be used to jot down some important information that we have just heard or seen.