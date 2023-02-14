New research challenges the notion that video game playing leads to cognitive setbacks in children.

According to a recent study published in the Journal of Media Psychology, the length of time and types of video games children played did not have any significant correlation with their cognitive abilities.

The research team analyzed the video game habits of 160 urban public-school preteen students and their performance on the standardized Cognitive Ability Test 7, which evaluates verbal, quantitative, and nonverbal/spatial skills.

The study concluded that parents need not worry so much about cognitive setbacks among video game-loving children up to fifth grade.

However, the researchers advise keeping an eye out for obsessive behaviour and finding a balance in childhood development.

The study was funded by the National Science Foundation.