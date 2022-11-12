Guwahati: After a sudden increase of fake accounts on Twitter, the micro-blogging site announce the suspension of the $8 blue tick subscription plan.

It had launched the place earlier this week but with the launch, fake accounts started to increase.

It may be mentioned that Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk had taken over Twitter recently. After the acquisition, he announced that the social media platform would be charging $8, or about Rs 644, every month for the blue tick that indicates that the profile is verified.

However, the announcement saw a backlash and many fake accounts came into being.

The feature was earlier free to use but the sudden charge made it quite an unwelcoming step.

The feature would have also enabled priority support and better services for the people. But the decision had to be rolled back as many fake accounts started to enrol.