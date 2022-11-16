New Delhi: After the suspension of the $8 subscription plan, Elon Musk has now announced that Twitter Blue will be relaunched on November 29.

In a tweet, the Chief Twit, Elon Musk said, “All unpaid legacy Blue checkmarks will be removed in a few months.”

With the blue tick being removed, it would now mean that the verified accounts will now have to pay the set fee by Twitter.

If not paid, there is a chance of the verified accounts losing their blue tick or verified status.

Musk further said that in between if an account’s name is changed, they may lose the blue check “until name is confirmed by Twitter to meet terms of service.”

Earlier a sudden increase of fake accounts on Twitter led to the suspension of the $8 blue tick subscription plan.

It had launched the place earlier this week but with the launch, fake accounts started to increase.

It may be mentioned that Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk had taken over Twitter recently. After the acquisition, he announced that the social media platform would be charging $8, or about Rs 644, every month for the blue tick that indicates that the profile is verified.

However, the announcement saw a backlash and many fake accounts came into being.

The feature was earlier free to use but the sudden charge made it quite an unwelcoming step.

The feature would have also enabled priority support and better services for the people. But the decision had to be rolled back as many fake accounts started to enrol.