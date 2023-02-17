OpenAI, the startup behind ChatGPT, has reportedly announced an upgrade to its popular chatbot that will allow users to customize the AI’s responses.

This upgrade comes in response to worries about bias in artificial intelligence and aims to accommodate more diverse views.

The company has implemented safeguards to ensure that the chatbot does not generate dangerous or offensive answers, but will still allow the AI to express opinions that are different from those of the developers.

Also Read: Assam’s renowned cardiologist Hem Chandra Kalita honoured with ‘Excellence in Medicine’ award by down town hospital

For instance, ChatGPT will be able to answer questions about controversial topics, but it will be asked to describe the viewpoints of people and movements, rather than take a stand on the issue.

Microsoft, which has funded and used OpenAI’s technology to power its new Bing search engine, has also been working to address concerns about bias in its AI.

Also Read: After new Bing, Microsoft to demo OpenAI-powered Word, PowerPoint, Outlook

The company said that user feedback is helping it improve Bing before a wider rollout.

The development of ChatGPT’s customization feature is a significant step forward in the use of generative AI and demonstrates OpenAI’s commitment to ensuring its technology is used responsibly.