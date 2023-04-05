The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G was finally launched and is categorised as a budget smartphone with a starting price of Rs 19,999.
The phone is equipped with a 6.72-inch LCD with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
The Nord CE 3 Lite is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS2.2 storage.
The smartphone gets a triple camera setup on the back with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.
For selfies, the front camera is a 16-megapixel sensor.
A 5000mAh non-removable battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support powers the device.
As the name suggests, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G supports 5G connectivity, as well as Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1 and GPS.
Unlike many other smartphones, the device comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
It further runs on OxygenOS based on Android 13.
It is available in two variants – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and is priced at ?19,999 and ?21,999 respectively.