Every year, February 28 is celebrated as National Science Day. And, the theme for National Science Day 2022 is “Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future”.

After almost two years, the National Science Day 2022 is being observed across India, and everyone connected with science and technologies, have taken active part in the celebration.

If we take a close look at the theme of National Science Day 2022, you will find that it has 2 important axioms – “integrated approach” and “sustainable future”.

Amid Covid19 pandemic, the important lesson for everyone was the need for a strong linkage between scientific institutions, government and the pharma industry.

And integrated approach by scientific institutions, government and private industry that saved the human population from the catastrophe.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology on National Science Day 2022 has talked about the synergy of government departments with integration of technical, engineering and medical institutions.

The message also talked about integration with industries for sustainable development.

Every year, National Science Day is observed on February 28 to commemorate the remarkable work of Indian physicist CV Raman in the field of light scattering.

The discovery of the Raman Effect, a discovery that also earned C V Raman the Nobel Prize in 1930 in the field of Physics.

During his trip to Europe in 1921, C V Raman became intrigued after seeing the blue colour of the Mediterranean Sea, which inspired him to undertake various experiments with transparent surfaces, ice blocks, and light.

Raman then noted a change in the wavelength after light passed through ice cubes. Soon after, he announced his discovery to the world, and a new phenomenon was born. It was known as the Raman Effect. Raman’s work was published, and it became quite valuable in the world of science.

Later, at the request by the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC), February 28 started being celebrated as National Science Day (NSD).

CV Raman is still remembered for his remarkable discovery. He died in 1970 at the age of 82.