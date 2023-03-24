Motorola is back at it again, this time with the addition of a new member to their Moto G53 series. The Moto G53s 5G has recently been spotted online for the first time on Google Play Console, revealing some of its expected specs.

The listing suggests that the Moto G53s 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SM4350 SoC, which could be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC.

Under the hood, the device is said to have two performance cores running at 2.0 GHz and six efficiency cores clocked at 1.8 GHz, along with 4GB of RAM and Adreno 619 GPU.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M14 5G inching closer to launch in India

The Moto G53s 5G is also listed to have an HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, though the exact screen size is still a mystery.

The device is expected to run on Android 13-based MyUX skin out of the box. Motorola is yet to announce the launch of the Moto G53s 5G, but it is expected to arrive this year. Meanwhile, the company is gearing up to launch the Moto G13 in India on March 29.

Also Read: iQoo Neo 8 series expected to feature 1.5K resolution display

The upcoming device is said to be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

However, the official announcement in to the device and specifications are still awaited.