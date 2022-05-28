Google Lens technology one of the most powerful image recognition software is now out with new updates integrated into other products of Google, such as the Chrome browser.

The latest updates of the Google Lens brings more convenience while using it on the desktop version of the Google browser.

Using the Lens on Google Chrome be not be quite convenient owing to the results being shown in a separate tab but this is now set for a change.

The latest Google Lens update will not automatically open a new tab to display search results. It will open a vertical panel with the search results on the right side of the active tab.

It will enable the user to open a new tab to view the source of the image or data on will.

The Google Lens had been available on mobile devices as a standalone Android app and Google iOS app. However, in 2021, the Google Lens was made available on the desktop Chrome Browser.

Once the plug-in is activated, a user can just right-click on an image or a webpage open in the browser. The user can select the option “Search image using Google Lens” in the menu that appears.

The mentioned innovation will become available to all users of the Chrome browser in the near future.