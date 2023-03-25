Samsung recently launched its latest smartphone in the Galaxy F series – the Galaxy F14 5G – in India with some interesting specifications.

The device is a budget 5G smartphone, and users can expect entry-level specs.

It features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

The device is powered by an Exynos 1330 chipset built on the 5nm process and comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M14 5G inching closer to launch in India

The device also has Samsung’s RAM expansion technology, which allows users to expand the 6GB of RAM to 12GB if there is enough internal storage left.

In the camera department, the device has a dual camera setup at the rear, with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro sensor for shooting close-up shots.

It also has a 13MP selfie camera housed under a waterdrop notch. The device runs on One UI 5.1 based on Android 13, and Samsung has promised two years of major OS updates and four years of security updates.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A14 4G available with 6.6-inch PLS LCD display

The Samsung Galaxy F14 5G starts at Rs 12,990 for the 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant, while the 6GB+128GB variant costs Rs 14,490.

It will go on sale from March 30, 2023. The device looks accurately priced, considering the features and the inflationary nature of the market.