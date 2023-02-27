Samsung has launched the Galaxy A14 4G in Malaysia, and the latest handset is reportedly available for purchase in various offline stores.

Featuring a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,408 pixels, the device is powered by an unspecified octa-core processor.

The 5G variant of the Galaxy A14 was launched earlier this year at CES 2023. The price for the Samsung Galaxy A14 4G has not yet been announced on the Samsung Malaysia website, but it is reportedly available for MYR 826 (roughly Rs. 15,300).

The device comes in Black, Silver, Green, and Dark Red colour options. The 5G variant of the smartphone is available in 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB storage models, with prices ranging from Rs. 16,499 to Rs. 20,999.

It can be purchased through Samsung.com, Samsung stores, and other partner stores in India. The dual nano-SIM supported Samsung Galaxy A14 4G sports a 6.6-inch (1,080×2,408 pixel) PLS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by an unspecified octa-core SoC with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, as well as a microSD card slot for up to 1TB of expandable storage.

It runs on Android-13-based One UI 5.0 and has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, as well as a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone is equipped with connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a non-removable 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. The Galaxy A14 4G has dimensions of 167.7 x 78.0 x 9.1mm and weighs 201 grams.