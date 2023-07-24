Twitter has changed its iconic blue bird logo to X. Elon Musk and Twitter Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino unveiled the logo for Twitter on Monday.

Earlier, on Sunday, billionaire Elon Musk said he wants to change the logo of Twitter and suggest something like X can replace the bluebird.

However, the micro-blogging site, Twitter has been pushing its users to get premium blue subscriptions by locking the most used features behind the paywall. Musk’s Twitter have received backlash since the launch of Meta’s threads which has amassed millions of users to the Twitter-like platform.

Back in April, the blue logo was replaced by the logo Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency but then in a few days it was replaced by the original logo.

After the acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk in October 2022, the company has been merged with a parent company called X Corp. According to sources, Musk said that he wanted to create a super application like China’s WeChat and India’s Paytm.

Last year in October, Musk said that buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the Everything app. Musk also sacked much of its staff after the acquisition of the application which led to repeated technical failures.

Many users and advertisers have soured after charges were introduced for the previously free services and changes to content moderation.

Earlier, this month Musk has lost roughly half of its advertising revenue after the acquisition of the application in October.