Mahindra Thar is probably one of the most popular SUVs/off-road machine in India.

Over the past few years it has gained a cult status on the streets and with this going, the five-door version of the Thar may finally be launch by March of 2023.

As per reports, the updated five door 7-seater version of the Mahindra Thar may make its debute at the 2023 Delhi Auto Expo.

While the three-door Thar is popular among individuals or people interested in motorsports, the 5-door Thar may have a different set of fans.

The 5-door Thar may be more practical and may be used as a big-sized family car just the like the Scorpio or the Innova.

The 5-door Thar might share more with the Scorpio than the 3-door Thar in terms of size and features.

It has been reported that the new Thar will have two engine options.

It will be available in a 2.2L mHawk diesel or a 2.0L mStallion petrol engine option.

The engine will be sourced from the Both motors will be sourced from the 3-door version.

In terms of power, the diesel will make 132bhp and 300Nm of peak torque while the petrol engine will deliver 152bhp with 300Nm of peak torque.

It is expected to be available in a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox.

It will also get the 4X4 system with manual power transfer case.

More details to come soon.