Bengaluru: After a week of intense drama, Congress leader Siddaramaiah finally took the oath as Karnataka’s new Chief Minister with DK Shivakumar as his deputy at a massive event in Bengaluru.

The event was attended by top opposition leaders as well as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, CPI’s D Raja, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, PDP’s Mehbuba Mufti, Sharad Pawar from NCP, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah, and actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan.

The presence of these leaders was seen as a symbolic display of Opposition unity against the BJP.

While Siddaramaiah took oath as the Chief Minister, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar took oath as the solo Deputy Chief Minister.

Along with them, G Parameshwara (SC), KH Muniyappa (SC), KJ George (Minority-Christian), MB Patil (Lingayat), Satish Jarkiholi (ST-Valmiki), Priyank Kharge (SC, and AICC President M Mallikarjun Kharge’s son), Ramalinga Reddy (Reddy), and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan (Minority-Muslim), also took the oath of office.