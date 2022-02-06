Guwahati: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “21st-century king” claiming that the Congress would provide pro-people governance to the people of Uttarakhand.

He added that his party will never shut its doors on the masses.

During a rally, Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi is a 21st-century king who thought it below his dignity to talk to the agitating farmers.

He added that India has no Prime Minister today but it has a king who believes that all his decisions are right and everyone else should keep quiet when he takes a decision.

“By that standard, Modi is not a PM…He is a 21st-century king”, Gandhi added.

He added that Modi left the agitating farmers on the roads for over a year knowing that there is a COVID-19 outbreak.

Gandhi earlier said that there is a creation of two Indias.

He added that one India was for the poor while the other was for the rich.

He also stated that the idea of Kings was brought back to the country.

Gandhi stated that the PM only cared for “his rich industrial friends”.