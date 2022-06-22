A role model of the Indian youth who is also a well known politician is none other than RJD youth

leader Mohmmad Mahtab Alam. For the youth of Bihar he is really a role model and a person they

look up to. He’s a social activist and a strong leader winning the hearts of Bihar youth. The 32-year

old Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader possesses a clear vision, is courageous, has integrity, honesty,

humility and clear focus. He is almost the first leader who stands up for the voice of misheard.

People of Bihar trust him with his decision making skills for solving problems of a common man.

Md. Mahtab was born in Siwan, Bihar and belongs to a middle class family where his father was a

government employer working in Bihar electricity board. He completed his studies in Patna and his

further education was carried on in Pune’s well known Symbiosis institute and completed education

in MBA with a good score.

During his stay in Pune he identified several problems and his capacity to fight for people’s

problems. Like when he first moved to Pune he observed how there was only one train from Patna

to pune which only ran once a week. These connectivity issues of travelling brought him to a

conclusion of finding a solution to this problem. After talking with several migrant students he ended up writing more than 30000 letters to the railway ministry at that time.

He proclaimed, “Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Railway Minister at that time. Upon receiving thousands

of letters from students, he considered our request and announced the train four days a week. That

was my first victory in terms of public interest.”

Md. Mahtab says that he never had any intentions of joining the politics from the start but when he

started helping mass audiences he started gaining confidence from the satisfaction he used to get in helping.

He also reveals from one of his speeches that, ” “I had no political background. But my grandfather

was a member of the Bihar Labour Union. I grew up watching him participate in protests and raising his voice for people’s welfare. His activities had subconsciously impacted me. He was always my inspiration, even though I never planned to join politics.”

During his stay in Pune, after he completed his MBA he joined the politics while his batchmates

joined the MNcs or started their business.

When he came back to Patna he met Tej Pratap Yadav, who is Lalu Prasad’s eldest son and then after

that he finally joined Rashtriya Janta Dal and became the voice of youth.

After becoming a successful leader he has done a lot of social work and helped people during

lockdown. Like for example helping people who couldn’t get proper COVID treatment, or helping

migrants to get food and other facilities during the tough period of COVID. He helped the migrants

stuck in between cities to reach their homes.

With Md. Mahtab’s vision and goals have helped thousands of Bihar youth and people.

Thousands of people in Bihar look up to him and follow his ideologies and principles.