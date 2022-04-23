Srinagar: A militant of the Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was among two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

As per the police, an operation was launched by the security forces in the Mirhama area of Kulgam in south Kashmir as they had inputs about the presence of militants.

Also Read: Ripun Bora appointed Assam Trinamool Congress president

The operation then turned into an encounter as the militants hiding in the area had allegedly opened fire at the team.

Following this, a heavy exchange of fire took place between the security forces and the militants.

Two persons identified to be militants were killed in the incident of which one was identified to be a Pakistani national.

Also Read: Russia bans entry of US VP Kamala Harris, Mark Zuckerberg and 26 other American

On further investigation on the spot, it was found that the slain terrorist was a member of the JeM outfit.