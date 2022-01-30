Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah while launching the elections campaign of the BJP in Goa asked the people to choose between BJP’s “golden Goa” and Congress’s “Gandhi parivar ka Goa”.

The Home Minister during the campaign launch further said the BJP can provide political stability for the development of the state.

Goa goes into polls on February 14, 2022.

Shah further claimed that the “Gandhi parivar of the Congress” treats Goa as a holiday destination and they (Congress) come of tourism only.

He further added that the BJP has been fulfilling former GOA CM, late Manohar Parrikar’s dreams of a ‘golden Goa’.

He said that Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are contesting the elections in Goa only to expand their national base and get recognition.

“There can be no development in Goa if there is no political stability”, he added.

The other parties according to Shah cannot form a government in Goa and the only party capable is the BJP.