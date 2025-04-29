In today’s world, where technology connects people easily, many young people prefer using what’s known as “Gen Z language.” This means using short forms, mixing two or three languages, and even using this mix when speaking in formal situations. This often happens because of cultural exchange and trends from social media.

English is now the most common language used around the world. Many people think that speaking English makes them modern or smart. However, it’s important to remember that English is just a language, a tool for communication, not a symbol of status or intelligence.

Today’s youth often show enthusiasm for learning foreign languages like Korean, Spanish, or French, while neglecting their own mother tongue. As a result, many are unable to read or write in their native language, leading to a gradual loss of cultural heritage.

Why Many People Can’t Read in Their Mother Tongue

Today, most students go to English medium schools. In these schools, students are usually not taught their mother tongue in a proper way. All subjects are taught in English, and the mother tongue is often kept as optional or only taught until a certain grade. Because of this, many students choose not to study their mother language.

For example, in many English medium schools in Assam, Assamese is either taught only for a few years or kept as an optional subject. As a result, many students skip it and choose to learn a foreign language instead. Learning a foreign language is not a bad thing, but completely ignoring your own mother tongue can slowly lead to the loss of culture and identity.

How It Affects Us

Loss of Culture and Traditions: Language carries stories, customs, songs, and values. When a language is forgotten, parts of the culture disappear with it.

Identity Crisis: Language is a big part of who we are. Not knowing your own language can create confusion about your roots and cultural identity.

Fewer Opportunities in Local Fields: Jobs in local government, media, or cultural sectors often need knowledge of the mother tongue. Not knowing it can limit these opportunities.

Disconnection from Literature and History: Without understanding the language, youth cannot read important texts, folk tales, or historical records in their original form.

Loss of Family Heritage: Language is closely linked to family history. When people forget their mother tongue, they lose access to the stories, traditions, and knowledge passed down from their ancestors, things that can’t be found in books.

What Can Be Done?

To preserve our languages, schools should make learning the mother tongue mandatory until students can comfortably read and write it.

Parents and communities should also take an active role by using the language at home and in daily life. Media, from TV shows to social media, should embrace local languages to keep them relevant.

Elders can share their knowledge, and resources should be available to help families teach their children. Together, these actions will help ensure that future generations stay connected to their roots and culture.