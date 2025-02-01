With technological innovations and advancements, the media has undergone a sea change in various parts of the world. Like in any other place, the rise of digital media in Manipur has brought in transformative influence in the process of communication, information dissemination, and the way individuals interact with each other.

The usage of the internet, smartphones, and social media platforms has spread far and wide in the last decade or so, transforming the state of media in Manipur.

Digital media has influenced various aspects in the lives of the people who are culturally and ethnically diverse. The advent of newer technologies have contributed to the amalgamation of social milieu.

Information Consumption

The growth of internet infrastructure, like the 4G and mobile data networks, has made information dissemination seamless. Manipur, which has often been divided between the valley and hills in terms of culture, tradition, lifestyle, infrastructure and facilities, has witnessed a drastic change, with people now staying connected thanks to the rise of digital media.

Residents from far-flung hilly areas who follow a rural lifestyle can now stay informed about the happenings across the state. The digital revolution has played a pivotal role in bridging the gap between the hills and valley and minimising the rural-urban divide.

Recreation

Digital media has also emerged as an alternative source of entertainment. In a state like Manipur, with only a few cinema theatres available, people increasingly rely on video streaming platforms (OTT) to watch movies and shows.

Additionally, with the advent of digital media, youngsters now engage more in online games that they find interesting. With a range of smartphones available in the market, they can now experience seamless gaming. With digital proliferation, they can access various games worldwide.

Newsgathering

Traditional dailies and news channels have increasingly switched to digital media. Local news websites and online streaming services have become an alternative medium for local news and content.

eGovernance

Several government schemes can now be availed through digital media. There are several government-run apps and websites that cater to the beneficiaries. They can benefit from the comfort of their homes, eliminating the need to queue up before government offices and centres.

Digital platforms have also become crucial in spreading social and political awareness in conflict-ridden areas as they promise a wider reach.

Social Media

Social media has transformed communication in Manipur. Platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp have taken over as tools for exchanging ideas. Digital platforms play an essential role in a state like Manipur, which remains politically volatile.

The rise of digital media has empowered individuals to indulge in discussions about local issues and political and social matters. This aspect has led to citizen journalism, with individuals reporting on local events and even breaking news.

This digitisation particularly becomes vital in regions where traditional media reach is limited due to political or infrastructural constraints.

Cultural Impact

Digital media have helped the natives of Manipur showcase their culture and tradition. Several video-sharing platforms are used to share local music, dance, art, and storytelling.

The digital medium has also facilitated the promotion of the state’s rich heritage.

Roadblocks

Although internet infrastructure has been improved, not all sections of the state can access digital media. People in rural areas are particularly deprived. Affordability infrastructure challenges still constrain access to digital media due to topography and digital literacy.

Another challenge is that, due to the political turmoil that often embroils the state, the government has resorted to imposing internet shutdowns during unrest. Regular internet shutdown throws everyday lives out of gear.

Conclusion

The rise of digital media in Manipur has enhanced access to information. Citizens can engage in politics and social issues through digital platforms. It has also facilitated the promotion of local culture.

Challenges such as digital inequality infrastructure restrictions need to be worked upon to ensure that the benefits of digital media reach one and all.