No he is not a great actor!

Nope he isn’t a looker!

He doesn’t have the height!

Yet he is miles ahead of the rest!

By the way he turns 60 today yet despite a series of duds before Pathaan salvaged his career, people swore by him!

Fan, Zero and some others encouraged his critics to draw his nemesis, yet the affability never disappeared.

Didn’t he bounce back with Pathaan and Jawan? Even Dunki got the actor in him thanks to a versatile maker called Raju Hirani.

At this age which is 60, the first billionaire actor in India is rocking!

And perhaps he has finally decided to explore and transcend his stereotypes!

Look around notifications inundated you even at the time of penning this article.

That is SRK for you – the other two Khans are better looking- well we are taking about Aamir and Salman, yet brand SRK sells.

A friend just now messaged that SRK’s brand value is at its peak – even when his movies were biting the dust, he remained intact.

Because you know why – he is saleable.

Yours truly is not a great fan of King Khan and his maiden National Award was taken with a pinch of salt, yet he is SHAH RUKH KHAN because people swear by him….

Chak De! India and Swades could have earned him the laurels but it had to boil down to a masala entertainer in Jawan to see him through.

Even Pathaan was a better deal but perhaps the jury thought otherwise.

His bete-noires would continue to take acerbic jabs at him, but SRK is not bothered.

He knows where he stands and King his upcoming may open a new chapter in his career.

Call it Eid or Diwali or his birthday that falls today, the waving of hands would enlighten thousands because the Delhite knows how to charm people and fans.

Without extending further, HBD King and HBD Shah!