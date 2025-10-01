Guwahati: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll – first clinching a prestigious National Award and then making history as Bollywood’s first billionaire on the Hurun India Rich List 2025 with a net worth of Rs 12,490 crore.

The achievement from Bollywood’s ‘Badshah’ crowns years of relentless handwork not just in films but also beyond the silver screen.

The laurels of of Red Chillies Entertainment and the rise of the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL franchise have transformed Khan’s brand into a formidable The rest of Bollywood’s richest remain familiar faces who first appeared on the Hurun list in 2024.

Juhi Chawla and family hold steady at Rs 7,790 crore, their stakes in Knight Riders Sports and various joint ventures keeping their fortune robust.

Hrithik Roshan, with his HRX fitness and lifestyle brand, reports Rs 2,160 crore, while film maestro Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions empire and diversified investments tally up to Rs 1,880 crore.

Even the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, whose acting career spans five decades, debuts on the list at Rs 1,630 crore thanks to production credits and savvy real estate holdings.