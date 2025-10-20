Written by: Siddharth Roy

Amar moromor Zubeen Da (Our loving Zubeen Da), a soul who was loved by everyone and had zero haters, recently left us following a tragic, mysterious incident in Singapore, which the SIT of Assam Police is currently investigating. When the news broke, the hearts of Assam and all her people were frozen with pain and remorse. People were filled with disbelief and hoped this was just one of the pranks that our beloved Zubeen Da loved to pull. They were wishing that he would suddenly come live on TV and say, “It’s still not over. Emaan joldi nomoru (I won’t die so soon).” Assam was flooded with tears, and it wasn’t just the mourning of an artist who passed away; it was as if Assam had lost its heartbeat. For us, Zubeen Da wasn’t only a singer but also a family member and an elder brother—a voice that belonged to every household of Assam. He was our “Zubeen Da.”

Born on November 18, 1972, in Jorhat, our loving legend Zubeen Da was always surrounded by music from his childhood. His parents were musicians, and it was obvious to everyone that one day he would grow up to be a music sensation. He was not only a singer but also an actor, director, lyricist, composer, and producer. He was an all-in-one package. Over his long singing career, he sang in around 40 different languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Nepali, Karbi, Tiwa, and Adi, among many others.

He was an immensely versatile singer who could switch seamlessly between rock, folk, and Bollywood. Moreover, he was a very talented instrumentalist who could effortlessly play twelve instruments, including the tabla, guitar, harmonium, and even a dotara. His Bollywood breakthrough came with the song “Ya Ali” from the movie Gangster, after which he became a viral sensation. His song was a hit and found a place in the playlist of almost all the people of India. He was the top singer of Bollywood at that time, yet he came back to Assam to sing for his people. Such was his love for us. Name and fame could never uproot Zubeen Da from the soils of Assam, and he wore his Assamese identity with pride.

Zubeen Da was always close to ordinary people, which set him apart from other celebrities. He belonged to the people, and the people belonged to him; such was his attachment with them. He was a mentor to many upcoming singers and shared the stage with most of them, sharing his limelight. Without even anyone requesting him, Zubeen Da helped many newcomers to get their first break in movies. He was a staunch and proud believer in the fact that Assamese music, its dialects, and its folk songs deserved global recognition. He was a proud Assamese. He proved this time and again by fusing Bihu with rock, creating a unique, new generation of music that deserved a global audience.

Our Zubeen Da was not just a singer or an artist but a voice of conscience. He had a rebel in him, which showcased an “I don’t care” attitude that often put him in difficult places. When the CAA protest swept across Assam, Zubeen Da didn’t hide or ignore the masses; rather, he stood by the students and sang songs criticizing the policies he believed would harm the people. Stars often stay neutral or stay away from political issues, but Zubeen Da was always at the helm of it all. He was never a supporter of any political party but a person who oozed boldness in every way, which made him a youth symbol of Assam.

He was someone who was never afraid to speak the truth, nor was he afraid of the people in power. He always pointed out the lacunae in government policies. He always talked of a system change, as he believed most of the politicians, irrespective of any political party, were corrupt. His famous line “Politics nokoriba Bondhu” (Don’t do politics, friend) showcases his straightforwardness in claiming that he would never use people’s issues for politics but rather solve them. He was the voice of the masses, of the youth who looked upon him as an elder brother.

In addition to all his fearlessness and the fire within him, there was a compassionate side to him—a tender-hearted person who would always stand by people in need. People and friends say that he would sit with struggling musicians for long periods of time and give them the necessary support and advice. Fans recall instances of finding their beloved Zubeen Da having tea in a roadside tea stall. He was always available for his fans, just as he was for his family members. He considered his fans and the general public his family.

He never pretended to be perfect. He made mistakes and sometimes said things that landed him in controversy. Raw honesty is what made him unique and different. People and fans loved him for who he was. Zubeen Da was a highly secular individual who was loved by not only the Assamese people but also people from West Bengal and other states of India and abroad, who also mourned his death. He always said, “Mur kunu jaati nai, mur kunu dhormo nai, moi mukto,” which means he doesn’t have any caste, he doesn’t have any religion, and he is free. His funeral was attended by people of all religions and castes. He was also a true lover of animals and once protested against the ritual of animal sacrifice taking place in temples.

The day he passed away, the whole state of Assam fell into a collective mourning. Tears came rolling down everyone’s eyes. Each and every one—from remote villages to cities, from farmers to shopkeepers—everyone felt the weight of his absence. His songs started playing on loop, and melancholy embraced the whole state. Social media was flooded with fans sharing their memories with the legend, and his songs, especially “Mayabini,” were played and sung by people all over Assam. His voice was the voice of the people. His songs always gave people courage and gave them a reason to keep going during difficult times. When he passed away, the whole state felt as if they had all lost a family member. Such was his connection with the masses.

Zubeen Da’s legacy will forever be immortal and never forgotten. He has left behind thousands of songs—over 38,000 songs, which he sang in over 40 different languages and across different genres—a treasure chest that will keep him alive for generations to come. He was Assam’s cultural pride who rekindled in the Assamese hearts the belief that our music, our stories, our culture, and our dialects are not lesser but unique, powerful, and impactful. He has left behind a blueprint for young, upcoming singers: to stay rooted to your maati (soil). He inspired people to be modern but stay rooted in their own traditions.

He has done countless acts of kindness, which the people of Assam will remember for life. Every year during the Assam floods, Zubeen Da would always show up and stand with the victims, singing songs for them or providing them monetary support as and when needed. He organized concerts, the proceeds of which he donated to the victims, and stood by them in their difficult times. In a recent podcast, he said that whenever he wakes up in the morning, he finds people waiting for him with their eyes full of hope that their Zubeen Da will alleviate their sufferings. He said, “Ghoro le poisa kiman ahise moi nejanu, khali moi di thakibo lagibo heitu moi jaanu” (He doesn’t know how much money he has, but he knows that he needs to give; he needs to provide). Such was his love and generosity. Even during the COVID pandemic, he offered his own two-story building to be used as a COVID care center. That wasn’t a media stunt. That was our Zubeen Da—always loving and giving.

It hurts deeply that Zubeen Da’s journey ended so early. Fifty-two isn’t an age to go away. We were not ready to lose our beloved Zubeen Da. He was our heart and soul and will live in us forever. His songs will always be sung at Bihu functions, as without him, Bihu will become a silent celebration. The youth will always sing his songs during protests, remembering how their beloved Zubeen Da stood by them during difficult times, and his voice will echo in every young singer’s heart, which will give them the courage to become big in life. Like the Brahmaputra, which will always keep flowing, Zubeen Da will always and forever reside in every person’s heart. He was a true Gana Silpi (the artist of the masses). He will be among us always—if not in physical form, then in spirit.

Assam is grieving, and so are his fans all over India and the world, where his music touched their souls. During his funeral, lakhs of people gathered to just have a last glimpse of him, “Mayabini” was sung, and even now people are visiting his samadhi place in Sonapur in large numbers. The people of Assam still can’t believe that he is no more with us. We, the people of Assam and his fans, will forever be indebted to him for the support he showed to the people in need and for bringing pride to Assam and her people.

He will forever be remembered for his fearless attitude and how he became a voice to the voiceless whenever needed. Zubeen Da might no longer walk among us, but his voice will forever echo in the hearts of all the people of Assam who loved him and cherished him for who he was. He was our voice and pride, our own Dada (Elder Brother), whose songs gave us comfort. Though the world might feel quieter without him, his songs and music will never, ever end.

Siddharth Roy can be reached at: [email protected]