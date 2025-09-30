Guwahati: The ashes of Assam’s beloved musical legend, Zubeen Garg, will be taken to Jorhat on Tuesday, September 30 marking another emotional chapter in the state’s farewell to the iconic artist.

The late Zubeen’s wife Garima Saikia Garg and some family members will leave for Jorhat this evening.

The Assam government is giving full support, making sure all arrangements for the transportation and ceremonial proceedings are conducted smoothly.

Zubeen’s Kahilipara residence in Guwahati, will be in solemn silence.

The coffin of Zubeen’s mortal remains from Singapore has also been shifted from his Kahilipara home to Jorhat, with his personal belongings, under the supervision of the district administration.

The entire process is being carried out with state support and security arrangements, as Jorhat braces itself to receive the ashes of one of Assam’s most celebrated cultural icons.