Guwahati: Raijor Dal Chief Akhil Gogoi on Tuesday reacted sharply on prime accused Shyamkanu Mahanta’s declaration to appear soon before police.

Gogoi will also meet Assam governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya today at 11.30 am demanding CBI inquiry and arrests of all accused into the mysterious death of legendary young singer Zubeen Garg.

Shyamkanu Mahanta is ” Most Wanted” into the mysterious death case of legendary singer Zubeen Garg who had died on 19th September 2025 in mysterious circumstances in Singapore.

“This is the declaration of an accused. In Assam’s history, we have never seen such arrogance from the prime accused in the most widely covered and socially impactful mysterious death. Before this, no accused has ever enjoyed such a rare privilege to defend himself publicly. In this case, even Vijay Mallya would pale in comparison to Shyamkanu Mahanta! Who stands behind the power of Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddhartha Sharma in this case? In a state where writing a poem on Facebook can land one in jail, where demanding justice for Zubeen’s death is termed sedition, how can the accused in Zubeen’s mysterious death enjoy such VVIP treatment? Do you think justice will ever be delivered, or will this be nothing but a farce in the name of justice?”

Akhil Gogoi delivered blistering critique on late Monday night in social media.

After ten days of silence and a tense hide-and-seek episode, Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the accused in the mysterious death of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg, finally surfaced with a public declaration of cooperation. His statement, issued on social media on Monday evening, has added a dramatic twist to one of the most closely followed cases in Assam’s recent history.

In his own words, Mahanta insisted he had nothing to conceal:

“Respected people. I will be coming soon, and I have already informed the police. I will fully cooperate with the government and administration. I have nothing to hide. I will answer all questions asked by the SIT. Let there be the highest level of investigation, let every aspect, every detail be thoroughly examined. For the sake of the people’s sentiments and my dearest Zubeen’s death, I only wish that the complete truth comes out.”

The backdrop remains grim. Garg, 52, died under mysterious circumstances on September 19 while swimming off Singapore’s Lazarus Island.

His sudden death has shaken Assam to its core, igniting massive rallies, social media campaigns, and poster drives demanding justice.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing Mahanta’s financial links and professional ties with Garg. Once the organiser of the Northeast India Festival in Singapore where the singer had to perform, Mahanta is now under the harshest public and investigative scrutiny.

As Assam grieves its most beloved musical soul, the battle between public outrage and political influence is only intensifying. Whether Mahanta’s pledge of cooperation uncovers truth or masks a deeper cover-up remains the question haunting an entire state.

However, People want immediate arrest of the duo – Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma.