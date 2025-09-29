Guwahati: After Ten days of hide and seek game, Shyamkanu Mahanta , an accused in Garg’s death on Monday said that he would fully cooperate with the authorities and has nothing to hide.

In a social media post on Monday evening, Mahanta wrote: “Respected people. I will be coming soon, and I have already informed the police. I will fully cooperate with the government and administration. I have nothing to hide. I will answer all questions asked by the SIT. Let there be the highest level of investigation, let every aspect, every detail be thoroughly examined. For the sake of the people’s sentiments and my dearest Zubeen’s death, I only wish that the complete truth comes out.”

Mahanta’s statement comes at a time when public anger in Assam remains intense following the sudden demise of Garg in Singapore earlier this month.

The 52-year-old singer, regarded as the cultural heartbeat of Assam, passed away under circumstances that continue to spark debate and speculation.

Massive rallies, social media campaigns, and poster drives led by students and civil society groups have kept the demand for justice at the forefront.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), along with central agencies, is probing every angle of the case, including financial transactions and professional engagements linked to Garg’s performances. Mahanta, a businessman and event manager of Northeast India Festival has been under scrutiny due to his past association with the singer’s shows and alleged financial irregularities.

His public assurance of cooperation is being viewed as a significant development. At a time when suspicion and speculation run high, Mahanta’s words are likely aimed at easing tensions and showing willingness to face legal scrutiny.

As investigations deepen, his role and the answers he provides may prove pivotal in unravelling the truth behind the loss of Assam’s most beloved musical icon.

The legendary singer was died on September 19 this month in Singapore while gone for swimming in the sea in a mysterious circumstances.

He was only 52 at the time of the unnatural death.

Shyamkanu Mahanta was the organiser of the Northeast India Festival in Singapore in which he had gone to perform.